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DO MASKS PROTECT KIDS FROM COVID? from theHighwire.com
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81 views • August 24, 2021
DO MASKS PROTECT KIDS FROM COVID?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-masks-protect-kids-from-covid/
As schools begin in person instruction, many districts are mandating masks for all students. What science are they looking at to make these mandates? Jefferey Jaxen and Del take a look at all the science around kids and masks.
POSTED: August 23, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-masks-protect-kids-from-covid/
As schools begin in person instruction, many districts are mandating masks for all students. What science are they looking at to make these mandates? Jefferey Jaxen and Del take a look at all the science around kids and masks.
POSTED: August 23, 2021
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