Vaccine Passport Passed in the UK - Becomes Mandatory

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Jason Miller reports live from the headquarters of the European Union in Strasburg, France, where he lobbied conservative parliamentarians to stand strong against the Covid tyranny.
December 14th, 2021. In a vote that has seriously undermined the legitimacy of UK PM Boris Johnson, the UK Parliament today passed laws mandating vaccine passports for entry into large venues and nightclubs. The law was rejected by over 100 Conservative MP's, meaning that Johnson had to rely on the opposition Labour party to get the law passed.