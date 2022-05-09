FDA Restricts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Blood Clot Risk

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05/05/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to Blood Clot Risk, but Data from the VAERS show vaccine injuries not only from Pfizer Vaccines, but all vaccines, and the FDA is more culpable than these private pharmaceutical companies, whose responsibility should have been to keep people safe.