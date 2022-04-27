© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 27, 2022] CuttingEdge: FOJCRadio.com - History of Teaching the Doctrine of Christ (DOC)
21 views • 1 day ago
4/27/2022 Wednesday evening 8pmEST/ 7CST Live.
FOJCRadio.com: History of Teaching the Doctrine of Christ (DOC)
FojcRadio’s David Carrico joins the CuttingEdge to discuss how important it is for people to know and follow the Doctrine of Christ and when God impressed upon David to start teaching this series. Join us tonight for a great discussion about our most favorite …..Christ Jesus.
