The SPLC is TOAST: They Didn’t Fight Hate | They PAID For It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when a "civil rights" organization runs out of actual racism to fight? They fund it themselves. Today we dive into the "System Reveal" of the Southern Poverty Law Center—an organization that allegedly used shell companies to pay extremists and keep the "outrage" business alive. From targeting Christian groups to the tragic consequences for figures like Charlie Kirk, it’s time to follow the money and hit the "Mute" button on the SPLC.
Hashtags: #SPLC #SystemReveal #TheScripted Mind #FollowTheMoney #PoliticalScandal #Truth #CommonSense #CharlieKirk