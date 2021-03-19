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Pastor James Coates' Church GRACELIFE is Stalked By Edmonton Journal Photographer LARRY WONG
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51 views • March 19, 2021
Pastor James Coates' was wrongfully imprisoned for doing nothing other than being a pastor. Pastors have the right to preach the gospel to their congregation whenever they want.
However, when a coward like Jason Kenney is in charge of the province of Alberta, he will send police out to shut Christian churches down.
However, when a coward like Jason Kenney is in charge of the province of Alberta, he will send police out to shut Christian churches down.
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