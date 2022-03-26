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Critically Thinking - Five Docs March 26, 2022
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740 views • April 02, 2022
Get the 5 Docs insight into what has been happening over the last few weeks…this is an episode you don’t want to miss….eye-opening and as always, profoundly informative.
Dr Larry Palevsky
Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Dr Carrie Madej
Dr Christiane Northrup
Dr Lee Merritt
sa0502
Dr Larry Palevsky
Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Dr Carrie Madej
Dr Christiane Northrup
Dr Lee Merritt
sa0502
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