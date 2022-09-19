Create New Account
Time Lapse MULTIPLE Fireworks displays in the hills of Ohio
Published 2 months ago

Time Lapse MULTIPLE Fireworks displays in the hills of Ohio.  There are many towers with flashing lights, but tonight there are fireworks for as far as you can see.  The closest town (4 miles away) starts their display at 10:00 on the screen clock.

4th of julyindependence daymultiplefireworkstime lapse videotime lapse fireworks

