The New Normal - Новото Нормално - HD - субтитри

The New Normal, a factual, 50-minute documentary, investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 0,0001% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose.Въведение от преводача„Новото „Нормално“, публикуван на 14-ти Януари 2021 година, е документален филм на „Оракъл Филмс“, основан върху Действителността. Той изследва Четвъртата Индустриална Революция и по-точно това, което СВЕТОВНИЯТ ЕЛИТ, съставляващ 0,0001% от ЧОВЕЧЕСТВОТО, ще спечели, а ние, останалите, ще ЗАГУБИМ ЗАВИНАГИ!В Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ, написани между 2015 и 2019, аз подробно разкривам създаването на андроид-постчовеците и инсталирането на ТИРАНИЯТА НА ПОСТХУМАНИЗМА (Новия Световен Ред), или по-известен като СВЕТОВЕН КОМУНИЗЪМ, който тук авторите и интервюираните Масони и Илюминати наричат с евфемизма „Четвъртата Индустриална Революция“.Още от 20-ти Март 2020 г. насам, започнах да публикувам в уебсайта си главите от КНИГА ТРЕТА - Част Първа: „Коронавирус – грандиозна Икономическа криза, водеща към Световната Тирания на Постхуманизма (НСР)“, предупреждавайки Обществото, че Активното мероприятие „Ковид-19“, провеждано от Древната Тайна Ложа на Илюминатите има за цел да инсталира Новия Световен Ред, или по-точно казано СВЕТОВНИЯ КОМУНИЗЪМ, посредством Грандиозна Икономическа криза, пред която Голямата депресия от 30-те години на ХХ-ти ще изглежда като фалит на квартален клекшоп!Похвалил много авторите на този забележителен филм, аз, за съжаление, трябва да вметна, че те все още битуват в несъстоятелността на фалшивата „Микробна теория“ и в измамата на Хелиоцентризма и заради това имат някои трудности в прецизното и Истинно тълкуване на съвременните събития. Здравомислещите, обаче, знаят, че „болестотворни вируси“ не съществуват, така че НЯМА НИКАКЪВ „КОРОНАВИРУС“! Следователно, няма нужда от „ваксини“! „Микробната теория“ е най-голямата ИЗМАМА в Медицината и най-жестокото престъпление срещу Човечеството! Изучавайте ГЕРМАНСКАТА НОВА МЕДИЦИНА на Д-р ХАМЕР, както и изследванията на Д-р ЩЕФАН ЛАНКА!Превод и субтитри: Стамен Георгиев СТАМАТIntroduction by the translatorThe New Normal, released on 14th of January, 2021, is a reality-based ORCLE FILMS documentary. It explores the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and more precisely what the WORLD ELITE, which makes up 0.0001% of HUMANITY, will gain and the rest of us will LOSE FOREVER!In the Unique Books of STAMAT, written between 2015 and 2019, I reveal in detail the creation of Android-posthumans and the imposing of the TYRANNY OF POSTHUMANISM (New World Order), or most widely known as WORLD COMMUNISM, which the authors and interviewed Freemasons and Illuminati members euphemistically call “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”.As early as 20th of March, 2020, I started publishing on my website the chapters from THIRD BOOK - Part One: "Coronavirus - a spectacular Economic crisis leading to the World Tyranny of Posthumanism (NWO)", warning the Society that the Special Operation “Covid-19”, orchestrated by the Ancient Secret Lodge of the Illuminati, aims to install the New World Order through a grandiose Economic crisis, compared to which the Great Depression of the 1930s is like a bankruptcy of a neighborhood store!Praising the authors of that remarcable film a lot, unfortunately, I must add that they still exist in the flawed and false "Germ Theory" and in the deception of Heliocentrism, and therefore have some difficulties in the precise and True interpretation of the current events. However, wise Humans know that "pathogenic viruses" DO NOT EXIST, so there is NO "CORONAVIRUS"! Therefore, there is no need for "vaccines"! The "Germ theory" is the biggest FRAUD in Medicine and the most cruel crime against Humanity! Study Dr. HAMER'S GERMAN NEW MEDICINE, as well as the research of Dr. STEFAN LANKA!Translation and subtitles: Stamen Georgiev STAMATМузика: Dawn - The MahaVishnu Orchestra with John McLaughlin