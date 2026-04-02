The Greek Word Pisteuo more accurately means Complete Trust

For anyone truly seeking Jesus, there is one Greek word you should know, and that is Pisteuō [pist-yoo'-o]

it is often rendered as Believe in English Bibles, but this falls drastically short of its true meaning in Greek, which is Complete Trust

As you may know, the Old Covenant (or as most mistakenly call the Old Testament) was written in Hebrew, and the New Covenant (New Testament) was written in Greek

The original versions are perfect, but whenever a document gets translated to another language, the true meaning can become lost. So it is with Pisteuō





For example, insert COMPLETELY TRUSTS for pisteuo, instead of the more passive BELIEVE in John 3:16, and it more accurately reflects the RELATIONSHIP God wants us to have with Him through His Son Jesus





“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever COMPLETELY TRUSTS Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”