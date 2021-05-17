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Testimony: Many Dying In Israel after Receiving Vaccine
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293 views • May 17, 2021
Many Dying In Israel after Receiving Vaccine
Feb 1, 2021
WordFromYerushalaim
Source description:
"I made this short video with an audio broadcast of Mordechai Sones; so that I could pass on the information that many people here in Israel have been dying after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine. But none of this information seems to be making it into the mainline media. I am calling on everyone to pray and seek the Lord to have this evil thing stopped immediately."
link to Mordechai's page: https://israelnewstalkradio.com/category/mordechai-sones/
Source: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t7rkJ1pnxgM
(now banned on YouTube)
Feb 1, 2021
WordFromYerushalaim
Source description:
"I made this short video with an audio broadcast of Mordechai Sones; so that I could pass on the information that many people here in Israel have been dying after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine. But none of this information seems to be making it into the mainline media. I am calling on everyone to pray and seek the Lord to have this evil thing stopped immediately."
link to Mordechai's page: https://israelnewstalkradio.com/category/mordechai-sones/
Source: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t7rkJ1pnxgM
(now banned on YouTube)
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