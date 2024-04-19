THE HOLOCAUST NARRATIVE: E. Michael Jones interview (MP3)

MP3 version of E. Michael Jones interview on his latest book 'the holocaust narrative', exposing the 'Jewish problem': Although the Qodesh Calendar discovery destroys the false 'Catholic-Protestantism' paradigm, listen as the 'lamb-like beast but speaks like a dragon' starts to emerge along with some interesting truth bombs about the false history of the reformation and the puritans who founded the 'lawless' and now demoralized moral-less American mindset:

Both 'Catholic-Protestantism' speak against 'the way' of the true congregation of Israel, both including Judaism are Mystery Babylon in the last days!

Act 24:14 “And this I confess to you, that according to the Way which they (Judaeo-christian antichrists) call a sect, so I worship the Elohim of my fathers believing all that has been written in the Torah and in the Prophets.

We are 'the lost sheep of the house of Israel', Judaism was grafted out for unbelief, therefore Judah can only be defined in Messiah and 'all scripture' including the Law & the Prophets.



