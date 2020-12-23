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Henry Gruver Died 30-minutes: Space Travel into Milky Way
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129 views • December 23, 2020
Travelling faster than the speed of light (186,000 miles per second). 88 spectrums of colors in the Milky Way. Light speed from Earth to Saturn is 30-minutes; within that same timeframe, Earth to the Milky Way is faster than light. This was an answer to Henry Gruver's prayer when he was 7-years old; asking God to show him the heavens before God rolled it up.
Clipped (10:46) from Steve Quayle's interview with Henry Gruver (Part 3: 1-hour).
Clipped (10:46) from Steve Quayle's interview with Henry Gruver (Part 3: 1-hour).
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