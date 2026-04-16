Agnihotra Peace & Harmony Free Event

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Free Event:- Agnihotra comes from Ayurveda in India, about 2,500 years ago. This sacred fire ceremony promotes healing, well-being, peace & harmony for all life. This is an opportunity for all who attend to projects Peace & Harmony into our world. Please tell your friends and family. Go to self-mastery.net to register. The free event is an Agnihotra Demonstration for healing and peace, 26/April/26. You will see the time zones.