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FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday
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920 views • August 23, 2021
FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday
https://rumble.com/vliiio-the-world-needs-to-witness-what-police-did-in-melbourne-yesterday.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
"Free Australia" was trending on Twitter as police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media in Melbourne.
SHARE the full report: https://rebelne.ws/3z6UpgQ
https://rumble.com/vliiio-the-world-needs-to-witness-what-police-did-in-melbourne-yesterday.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
"Free Australia" was trending on Twitter as police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media in Melbourne.
SHARE the full report: https://rebelne.ws/3z6UpgQ
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