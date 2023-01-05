Create New Account
EVACUATIONS ORDERED-DAM SPILLWAY COMPROMISED-THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER IN CALIFORNIA*NAKED EYE COMET?
Published 18 hours ago |

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://ladailypost.com/purgatory-records-23-inches-of-snow-in-24-hours/ https://www.thelocal.no/20230105/heavy-snow-causes-travel-chaos-in-oslo https://twitter.com/MarkCranfield_/status/1610619659857821696 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1610960736083410944 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1610884321459556355 https://twitter.com/JMichaelsNews/status/1610992574604668929 https://apnews.com/article/tornadoes-weather-natural-disasters-storms-california-bfeec59db572c1ec1591c93b11a0f952 https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/california-snowpack-highest-40-years-officials https://www.thedailybeast.com/can-heavy-rain-really-cause-earthquakes https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/111215-rainfall-hurricanes-typhoons-earthquakes-science-earth https://twitter.com/mlakan/status/1610655481516670978 https://www.the-sun.com/money/7035971/retail-closures-kohls-nordstrom-under-pressure/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/france/article/2023/01/04/boulangeries-in-knead-french-government-rolls-out-energy-aid-for-bakers_6010267_7.html https://www.space.com/comet-2022-e3-ztf-possible-naked-eye-visibility-2023 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/comet-e3-first-likely-only-appearance-in-recorded-history-earth/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1610937086902931457 https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/01/04/naked-eye-comet-c-2022-e3-ztf-dubbed-as-once-in-a-lifetime-cosmic-treat/ https://twitter.com/MichaelWX18/status/1610846672090796033

healthcaliforniaclimate changealiensgrand solar minimumweatherdisclosurepandemicannunakihidden historyearth changesevacuationevolutionary energy artseeartspleadianscovidatmospheric river

