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2 Most Incredible Bible Prophecies
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37 views • May 01, 2020
You may doubt the authority of the Bible when it comes to predicting the future, but there are two real Bible prophecies which might change your mind, or maybe even strengthen your faith. Many false prophets and fake predictions have frustrated people because the claims seem so twisted and exaggerated. But this video may help you to see things from a new perspective. True Bible prophecy will fit into the bigger picture, and direct our attention back to Jesus, the source of all truth.
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