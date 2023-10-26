Today - Palestinians Digging Up the Bodies of their Relatives and Neighbors - Neighborhood Totally Flattened by the Israeli Strikes

Todays footage of Palestinians digging up the bodies of their relatives and neighbours from a neighbourhood totally flattened by the Israeli strikes. Allegedly Israel carries precision strikes with the missiles provided by the United States and paid by American taxes.
