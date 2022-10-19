Life Verities

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There are certain verities of life that can be identified with experience. These principles improve understanding of holistic reality, reduce evil and harm, serve the process of betterment, and help us grow in awareness.
Yeswise Insight Minute is a brief exploration of ideas serving betterment, better mind, and well-being.