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4 HABITS THAT CAN DRAIN YOUR ENERGY [and What You Can Do About It]
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102 views • March 19, 2021
At this time of year, you may find yourself overdoing it on the people pleasing, or saying no to people who are trying to overly please you. This is an area I’ve coached many people on, and these tips have proved very helpful.
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TOPICS COVERED:
4:23 - What’s really at the core of people pleasing
8:42 - How you might be training people to overstep your boundaries
17:12 - Ways to say no and maintain the relationship
22:03 - The upside of relationships that ban over pleasing
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LINKS
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MindStory Coaching Academy – more free tools
https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
Subscribe to our e-list
https://mindstoryacademy.com/Podcast
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
4:23 - What’s really at the core of people pleasing
8:42 - How you might be training people to overstep your boundaries
17:12 - Ways to say no and maintain the relationship
22:03 - The upside of relationships that ban over pleasing
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Coaching Academy – more free tools
https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
Subscribe to our e-list
https://mindstoryacademy.com/Podcast
--------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
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