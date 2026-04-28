Epstein survivor reveals financier’s ‘designer baby’ project - Zorro Ranch

Epstein survivor reveals financier’s ‘designer baby’ project

💬 “I do remember overhearing conversations about trying to create the ‘perfect baby,’ the perfect gene pool,” Chauntae Davies exposes the horrors that took place at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch).

The victim recalls “girls waking up in a dark room with a female doctor standing over them, feeling like some sort of procedure had happened that they weren’t aware of.”

(Description from '60 Minutes Australia', full episode link below:)

Tara Brown and Sammi Taylor discuss the reopening of the investigation into Zorro Ranch, thousands of acres of desert land formerly owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Because of its isolation and vastness, what happened in the New Mexico fortress remains unknown.

The Evil At Zorro Ranch (2026)

Full Episode, from Sunday night:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uH7bNq38rEU

