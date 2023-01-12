Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scott McKay Patriot Streetfighter
17 views
channel image
Truth Seekers TV
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Scott joined us to speak about issues the world is facing & his view on matters that effect us and how we all take back our countries.


It was a pleasure having Scott be part of the Truth Seekers family, we now call him a dear friend & it’s a pleasure to be at his side during this fight!


Please subscribe to our telegram channel & Rumble, let’s all stand as ONE & help humanity.


Truth Seekers 🇦🇺 - Socials

Telegram ⬇️

t.me/TheTruthSeekersChannel

Rumble ⬇️

TruthSeekersTV


Scott McKay - Socials

Telegram ⬇️

https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter

Rumble ⬇️

The Patriot Streetfighter

Keywords
truthseekersscott mckaypatriot streetfighter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket