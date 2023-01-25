[Apr 17, 2019] 5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT (reshared) [Builder Rejected]

This exposé of 5G, LED, wireless and cell phones by Sacha Stone underscores the imminent threat of weaponized microwave radiation masqueraded as harmless convenience and even necessity. It needs to be shared with anyone you know who is willing to be informed.





Mirrored from StopTheCrime.net

https://www.youtube.com/user/NewStopTheCrime

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com