2/1/2023 Miles Guo: The second and third-tier cities in Communist China have the highest COVID-related death toll due to lack of medical facilities. The CCP’s media is now hyping up the case of Hu Xinyu, which is meant to distract people and cover up the true death toll!

2/1/2023 文贵直播：中共病毒死人最多的在二线三线城市，因为没有足够的医疗设施，如今中共拿出胡鑫宇的案子来炒作，就是为了掩盖真实的死亡数据！

