Blood Vessels In Her Eyes Burst After Israeli Tank Ran Over Her 3-4 Times
13-year-old Palestinian Amina Ghanem describes how an Israeli tank drove over and crushed their tin-roofed home in Gaza, trapping her under the collapsed roof for hours alongside her family members.

The attack killed her father and sister, and left Amina suffering from burst blood vessels in both her eyes.

MIRRORED from https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iY8enIR2eKI

