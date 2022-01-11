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SCIENTIST SHOWS VACCINE EFFECTS IN AUTOPSIES. DON'T BELIEVE IT..? SEE FOR YOURSELF.
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544 views • January 11, 2022
Scientist shows vaccine effects in autopsies. White Coat Summit.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/p10lih/scientist_shows_vaccine_effects_in_autopsies_this/
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iANxwTOu7IF9/
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/p10lih/scientist_shows_vaccine_effects_in_autopsies_this/
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