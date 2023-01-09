Business Podcasts | Dr. Zoellner and Clay Clark Teach How to Become a Millionaire | How to Determine Your F7 Goals | What Are Your F7 Goals?
During today’s business podcast, Clay Clark teaches the importance of defining your F7 goals in route to becoming a millionaire.
Faith
Family
Finances
Fitness
Friendship
Fun
Focused Attention
“He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.” - Proverbs 13:20
