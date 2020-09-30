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Why we now ONLY drink distilled water and how we make it - Part 2 | Adrian
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183 views • September 30, 2020
#Adrian #water #distilledWater
After uploading part 1 yesterday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFdP3GT8U9E
I noticed some really interesting comments, suggestion and experiences and decided to make part 2 to include some of that new information.
One of the primary ways we destroy our health is through toxicity. The more I looked into water the more I realised that I have been poisoning myself every day without realising. Sure, I drank filtered water, and bottled mineral water as opposed to tap water BUT the more I dug, the murkier the water became, literally!
So I decided the best thing for us was to get a water distiller. My research led me to one by Make WaterPure which is very powerful and produces distilled water faster than many other units. Plus they are said to have great customer service.
When I run the distiller I am shocked at the vile smelling junk left in the bottom of the distiller. If I stop it early and decant the liquid then it is definitely not something you would want to drink. I smells unpleasant. Yet my liver and kidneys will have been dealing with this day in and day out, with me being until recently none the wiser.
So thank you Welsh Water for delivery what appears to be very poor quality water to poison us with.
If you want a distiller this is where I got mine from. Make WaterPure.
If you use this link and purchase I will get £20 referral fee. It will not cost you a penny more.
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
According to them the cost is about 10 p per litre so the payback period will not be long for us.
Doctors and experts with the courage to tell the truth about distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/doctors-and-experts-with-the-courage-to-tell-the-truth-about-distilled-water/
Since uploading this video I need to backtrack on the part about sea salt. We needs minerals - the salts but ONLY from fruit and vegetables and NOT from sea salt. Please see:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/inorganic-salt-is-poisonous/
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/salt-crimes/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
After uploading part 1 yesterday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFdP3GT8U9E
I noticed some really interesting comments, suggestion and experiences and decided to make part 2 to include some of that new information.
One of the primary ways we destroy our health is through toxicity. The more I looked into water the more I realised that I have been poisoning myself every day without realising. Sure, I drank filtered water, and bottled mineral water as opposed to tap water BUT the more I dug, the murkier the water became, literally!
So I decided the best thing for us was to get a water distiller. My research led me to one by Make WaterPure which is very powerful and produces distilled water faster than many other units. Plus they are said to have great customer service.
When I run the distiller I am shocked at the vile smelling junk left in the bottom of the distiller. If I stop it early and decant the liquid then it is definitely not something you would want to drink. I smells unpleasant. Yet my liver and kidneys will have been dealing with this day in and day out, with me being until recently none the wiser.
So thank you Welsh Water for delivery what appears to be very poor quality water to poison us with.
If you want a distiller this is where I got mine from. Make WaterPure.
If you use this link and purchase I will get £20 referral fee. It will not cost you a penny more.
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
According to them the cost is about 10 p per litre so the payback period will not be long for us.
Doctors and experts with the courage to tell the truth about distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/doctors-and-experts-with-the-courage-to-tell-the-truth-about-distilled-water/
Since uploading this video I need to backtrack on the part about sea salt. We needs minerals - the salts but ONLY from fruit and vegetables and NOT from sea salt. Please see:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/inorganic-salt-is-poisonous/
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/salt-crimes/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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