How the Fed's digital currency could END ECONOMIC FREEDOM
Published 16 hours ago
Glenn Beck


Dec 5, 2022


Right before Thanksgiving, when Americans were distracted with travel plans and family feasts, the Federal Reserve announced it is testing its own CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). Carol Roth, former investment banker and author of 'The War On Small Business,' joins Glenn to detail how this CBDC is the OPPOSITE of decentralized cryptocurrencies that interest millions of Americans. Yet, the Fed is trying to confuse Americans into believing the two kinds of digital currencies are just alike: 'It's a new scheme to maintain power and control.' Plus, Roth explains how this CBDC — if it becomes the norm — WILL END our economic freedom...


