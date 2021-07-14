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The Insurance Fraud-Based Economy
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175 views • July 14, 2021
Leading insurer AIG ensured that the US economy would collapse in 2008 over sub-prime mortgages. What is less known is that the founder of AIG, Cornelius Vander Starr, was also one of the founders of the O.S.S., the forerunner of the CIA. As the CIA spread in power and influence, so did insurance fraud related to AIG as the two organizations blurred. Vicky Davis, co-hostess of the radio program 'Govern America,' discusses AIG and America's subsequent insurance fraud-based economy.
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