The Orthodox Jews can't stand the Zionists...

The Zionists and the Jesuits are the Great-Freemason- Zionists. They control all of the historical High Zionists-Theodor Herzl, David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir. Zionism is a Masonic term, coined by the Jesuits. The Zionists are, indeed, evil and wicked; but they are controlled by Rome. The Jews are not all Zionists. There is a great difference between Zionists and Orthodox Jews. The Zionists are socialist communists, controlled by Rome. They are atheists, just like the Jesuits, although they're being used to rebuild the nation of Israel. They are the enemies of the Jewish people, per se. The Orthodox Jews believe in God, and are against the State of Israel.This "Roots of Zionism" presentation may be the first of its kind with a factual explanation of how Christianity's latest apostate epidemic was launched with the publishing of C. I. Scofield's reference Bible in 1909, and the influence of the notes in it. While purposefully reaching and helping many under Christian Zionist influence by featuring its identification and cure, this 2nd edition offers hope to all people, regardless of faith, who may also wish to leave it's grasp. Film clips include action inside Gaza Strip and a moving interview with Shareen, a young Palestinian woman living in Gaza. Check out our website: whtt.org for the latest news on Christian Zionism and the "Angry" evangelicals. Or listen to our free podcasts at whtt.podbean.com

