Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Andrew DeBartolo—Politics in the Pulpit!
channel image
CHP Canada
97 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

March 14, 2024: My guest this week is Andrew DeBartolo, Director of Operations at Liberty Coalition Canada. Andrew shares with us the mission and vision of LCC and tells us about an exciting 1-day conference they are planning to be held on three different dates in three different cities; the conference is called Politics in the Pulpit and will help attendees develop a better understanding of the role of the church in setting political and societal objectives for the nation and will also help folks with the practical tools to engage properly in both spheres: the church and the public square.

Learn more about Liberty Coalition and consider registering for the conference (details on the home page) at: https://libertycoalitioncanada.com/politicsinthepulpit/

Contact Andrew directly at: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsconservativechristianbiblicalmoralitychp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorchurchesconferencepulpitwestoncharterliberty coalition canadachpcanadachp talksandrew debartololccingersollnewwestminster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket