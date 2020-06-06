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EXPOSING ANTIFA AGAIN (PT 1)
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41 views • June 06, 2020
Source videos:
The video george soros doesn't want you to see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fONOp76yBIg
Project Veritas INFILTRATES ANTIFA: “Practice things like an eye gouge...injure someone's eyes"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLR76_e_koE
The video george soros doesn't want you to see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fONOp76yBIg
Project Veritas INFILTRATES ANTIFA: “Practice things like an eye gouge...injure someone's eyes"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLR76_e_koE
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