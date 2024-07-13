President Biden returns to campaign trail in battleground states as pressure mounts to withdraw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Biden returned to the campaign trail in battleground states as he tries to stem the hemorrhaging support from Democratic lawmakers. Biden arrived in Delaware on Friday night after a rally in Detroit as pressure mounts for him to withdraw from the race.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.