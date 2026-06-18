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A recap of the first day of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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A recap of the first day of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. (Kazan is a major city in Russia. It serves as the capital and largest city of the Republic of Tatarstan, located in central European Russia.)

Russian Minister of Economic Development Reshetnikov spoke about mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and ASEAN countries

ASEAN countries are a large growing market. Over 10 years, the trade turnover has increased by 60%.

Main areas of cooperation:

➡️Energy

Russia exports mineral raw materials to ASEAN countries: gas, oil and oil products, coal. According to experts, by 2050, energy consumption in the region will increase by 2.6 times - this creates significant demand for Russian energy resources.

➡️Fertilizers

Russian supplies are critically important for the region's food security. In particular, Malaysia and Indonesia, as the world's largest producers of palm oil, are interested in stable supplies of fertilizers.

➡️Industrial cooperation and digital platforms

Interaction in this area will open up opportunities for increasing supplies not only of raw materials, but also of high value-added products from small and medium-sized businesses.

➡️Pharmaceuticals

Work is underway to ensure access to Russian medicines in ASEAN markets while simultaneously importing in-demand foreign products.

➡️Investments

Mutual investments in infrastructure, logistics, and free economic zones are being discussed.

➡️Free trade zones

At present, a free trade zone between the EAEU and Vietnam is already in operation. Last year, an agreement on a free trade zone with Indonesia was signed. It is expected to come into force this year.

➡️Tourism and transport

The flow of Russian tourists to ASEAN countries is more than 2 million people per year. In addition, the flow of tourists to Russia is increasing. Direct air flights are being developed. Work is underway to resume direct flights with the Philippines and Malaysia. (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic union comprising 11 member states:.Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and newest member Timor-Leste).


🔴 @DDGeopolitics

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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