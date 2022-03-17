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Redpill: The Way They Were
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80 views • March 17, 2022
“There’s not a lot of authentic human emotion on CNN. You know, they take it out of your soul when you sign your contract.”
No one drops redpills better than Tucker — or has more fun doing it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300918233001
No one drops redpills better than Tucker — or has more fun doing it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300918233001
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