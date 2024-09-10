BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VOTE - Do People Know What This Word Actually Means?
America at War
America at War
49 views • 7 months ago

Of course they don't! People have been brainwashed, mind controlled, and dumbed down by Rockefeller funded public schools and #Hollywood!


People have no knowledge of the things that they NEED to know, like the LAW, the etymology of words, and proper grammar. They also, for the most part, have no idea that what they call "government" is actually a for-profit #Corporation that has NO JURISDICTION over them unless they "consent" to give them jurisdiction... Which you are doing by voting!


Every video Truth Stream Media does is worth a watch!

Be sure to follow the link and like the video and subscribe to their channel.


Always well researched, truthful and accurate

original video:

https://youtu.be/FX-sIMneUbw


It can also be viewed on BitChute at:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/FX-sIMneUbw/


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

politicselectionevilirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudvotecorporationconsent
