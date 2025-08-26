Decentralized TV: Joby Weeks on Defending Against DOJ Indictment and Exposing Government Overreach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: http://freejoby.com/
- Introduction and Show Overview (0:00)
- Introduction of AI Engine Enoch (1:30)
- Discussion on Enoch's Capabilities and Future Plans (3:54)
- Introduction of Guest Joby Weeks (4:24)
- Joby Weeks' Background and Legal Troubles (7:25)
- Details of Joby's Legal Case and Government Misconduct (11:48)
- Joby's Legal Strategy and Personal Reflections (26:34)
- Discussion on Centralized Control and Legal System Misconduct (28:19)
- Promotion of Enoch and Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (39:34)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:10:54)