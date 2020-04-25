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THE WAR ON OXYGEN IS SERIOUS
Emily Windsor, Truth OR Dogma
Emily Windsor, Truth OR Dogma
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75 views • April 25, 2020
Joe imbriano PO Box 4121 Fullerton California 92834
This video is an expose on the two main components of the electromagnetic Weaponry that is being installed in all of the public and private places that are closed for Public Access right now. 60 gigahertz, upgraded y wigig millimeter-wave oxygen disrupting frequencies are being installed and calibrated in all of the closed off areas. They are also warponziing the air conditioning and heating systems of all commercial buildings, airliners, cruise ships, schools, Universities, libraries, office buildings, all public buildings, arenas. and stadiums as they by and large are all being equipped with cold plasma reactive oxygen species generating systems to purify the air.
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5gpopulation reduction6gcov-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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