© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE WAR ON OXYGEN IS SERIOUS
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • April 25, 2020
Joe imbriano PO Box 4121 Fullerton California 92834
This video is an expose on the two main components of the electromagnetic Weaponry that is being installed in all of the public and private places that are closed for Public Access right now. 60 gigahertz, upgraded y wigig millimeter-wave oxygen disrupting frequencies are being installed and calibrated in all of the closed off areas. They are also warponziing the air conditioning and heating systems of all commercial buildings, airliners, cruise ships, schools, Universities, libraries, office buildings, all public buildings, arenas. and stadiums as they by and large are all being equipped with cold plasma reactive oxygen species generating systems to purify the air.
This video is an expose on the two main components of the electromagnetic Weaponry that is being installed in all of the public and private places that are closed for Public Access right now. 60 gigahertz, upgraded y wigig millimeter-wave oxygen disrupting frequencies are being installed and calibrated in all of the closed off areas. They are also warponziing the air conditioning and heating systems of all commercial buildings, airliners, cruise ships, schools, Universities, libraries, office buildings, all public buildings, arenas. and stadiums as they by and large are all being equipped with cold plasma reactive oxygen species generating systems to purify the air.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.