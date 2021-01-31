© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Government Declares War on its Population.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2693 views • January 31, 2021
The UK Civil Service plays vicious mind games with the Population.
The Main Stream Media creates fear & causes total panic with complete daily lies.
The Labour Party & Unions covertly sabotage with teachers & the NHS.
The 100+ Soros Sanctuary Cities Local Government go full Globalist, Marxist.
The UK Civil Service plan for World Domination disintegrates as reality dawns.
The UK gov is caught in a five pronged attack.
The Main Stream Media creates fear & causes total panic with complete daily lies.
The Labour Party & Unions covertly sabotage with teachers & the NHS.
The 100+ Soros Sanctuary Cities Local Government go full Globalist, Marxist.
The UK Civil Service plan for World Domination disintegrates as reality dawns.
The UK gov is caught in a five pronged attack.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.