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Homemade Carrot Soup
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240 views • January 08, 2021
It's time for our homemade vegetable soup with carrots, potatoes and our own vegetable broth. So simple, so tasty, it's crazy.
Our soup is good for breakfast, lunch, a snack, dinner or even if you can't sleep at night.
You'll need :
- 1,5oz butter
- 1 large size onion, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, rinsed and chopped
- 2lb (1kg) chopped carrots
- 1lb of peeled and chopped potatoes
To make the vegetable broth, you'll need :
- 1tsp corn starch
- 1lb chopped tomatoes
- 1 bay leave
- 1tsp salt, ground pepper, ground nutmeg, mixed herbs
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
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- #Bitcoin (BTC)
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Many thanks for your interest.
Our soup is good for breakfast, lunch, a snack, dinner or even if you can't sleep at night.
You'll need :
- 1,5oz butter
- 1 large size onion, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, rinsed and chopped
- 2lb (1kg) chopped carrots
- 1lb of peeled and chopped potatoes
To make the vegetable broth, you'll need :
- 1tsp corn starch
- 1lb chopped tomatoes
- 1 bay leave
- 1tsp salt, ground pepper, ground nutmeg, mixed herbs
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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