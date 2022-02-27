FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Prayer of Jabez, 1 Chronicles 4:10, 20220227

Oh my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for Your Divine Promises because of my Salvation through the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

Merciful Father, Your Holy Scriptures remind me that:

10 And Jabez called on the GOD of Israel, saying, “Oh that thou wouldest bless me indeed, and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me!” And GOD granted him that which he requested. Amen!

Heavenly Father, in the same way that You answered the prayer of Jabez, I invoke the Promises by my LORD Jesus Christ in John 16:23-24 that:

Oh, that You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY would bless me indeed,

and enlarge my faith and ministry in Christ Jesus, my testimony and territory, and my family,

that Your Omnipotent Hand would be with me,

and that You would keep me covered under the shed Blood of the Lamb from evil,

and that Satan’s attacks on me would not frustrate me to compromise.

On the authority of Your Covenant Promises, I believe You have already granted me what I requested.

Thank you, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Chronicles 4:10 personalized AKJV)

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