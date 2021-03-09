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S.O.S! Medical Apartheid in Israel - Sacha Stone
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82 views • March 09, 2021
S.O.S! Medical Apartheid in Israel
Sacha Stone, Live streamed on Tuesday March 9th, 9:00am GMT
Situation update from Israel; wide population deceit by public/government officials, mass injections and the formation of an enslaving social score system.
Don't be tempted to assume this only relates to Israel; as this is a global pilot and is planned to come to your country as well.
Sacha Stone, Live streamed on Tuesday March 9th, 9:00am GMT
Situation update from Israel; wide population deceit by public/government officials, mass injections and the formation of an enslaving social score system.
Don't be tempted to assume this only relates to Israel; as this is a global pilot and is planned to come to your country as well.
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