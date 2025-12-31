JESSICA TARLOV POOPS IN HER UNDERWEAR 💩 LYING ABOUT NICK SHIRLEY AND MINNESOMALIA

🚨WTF?! Jessica Tarlov just LIED about Nick Shirley, saying he didn't uncover Somali fraud in Minnesota





"Nick Shirley...there's NO WAY this kid walking around uncovered $100M worth of fraud on his own!"





It's too big for the Left to even BELIEVE.





Yes, he DID, with the help of David, the legend featured in

@nickshirleyy

's footage who did some of the questioning as well.





This is how you know he's over target. KEEP EXPOSING!





Source: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2005767451628474726





Thumbnail: https://x.com/atombob357/status/2006046531229454746