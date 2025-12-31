JESSICA TARLOV POOPS IN HER UNDERWEAR 💩 LYING ABOUT NICK SHIRLEY AND MINNESOMALIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨WTF?! Jessica Tarlov just LIED about Nick Shirley, saying he didn't uncover Somali fraud in Minnesota
"Nick Shirley...there's NO WAY this kid walking around uncovered $100M worth of fraud on his own!"
It's too big for the Left to even BELIEVE.
Yes, he DID, with the help of David, the legend featured in
@nickshirleyy
's footage who did some of the questioning as well.
This is how you know he's over target. KEEP EXPOSING!
Source: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2005767451628474726
Thumbnail: https://x.com/atombob357/status/2006046531229454746