◾️New circumstances of today's shelling in the Bryansk region near the customs post have become known.





◾️The Ukrainian Nazis used the American tactical loitering munition Switchblade (kamikaze drone) against the civilian population.





◾️Unfortunately, there are casualties, a citizen of Moldova Surdul Ivan died, the second citizen of Moldova Kulish Vasily is in the Sevskaya Central District Hospital, connected to a ventilator, his condition is serious.