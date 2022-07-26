Ukrainian Nazis used the American Tactical loitering munition Switchblade 'kamikaze drone' against the Civilian Population. - 072633

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◾️New circumstances of today's shelling in the Bryansk region near the customs post have become known.
◾️The Ukrainian Nazis used the American tactical loitering munition Switchblade (kamikaze drone) against the civilian population.
◾️Unfortunately, there are casualties, a citizen of Moldova Surdul Ivan died, the second citizen of Moldova Kulish Vasily is in the Sevskaya Central District Hospital, connected to a ventilator, his condition is serious.