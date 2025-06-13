Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 7 to 13 June 2025

▫️ From 7 to 13 June, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out one massive and seven group strikes with high-precision guided weapons and attack drones, as a result of which Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, military airfield infrastructure, radar stations, production workshops, storage and launch sites for attack UAVs, AFU arsenals as well as locations of Ukrainian formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries were hit.

✅ The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

🚩 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Yablonovka (Sumy region).

💥 Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery hit manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, and four territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The enemy losses were over 1,135 troops, two tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, and 39 field artillery guns. Five electronic warfare stations and 10 ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous positions. Russian troops defeated formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade.

▪️ The enemy losses were over 1,555 troops, three tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers as well as 87 motor vehicles.

▪️ In addition, 19 field artillery guns, including five NATO-made ones, 17 electronic warfare stations, and 30 ammunition depots were destroyed.

🚩 Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance deep into the enemy defences and liberated Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops hit four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, two assault brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade.

▪️ During the week, the AFU losses were more than 1,175 servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, and 15 field artillery guns. Six electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed.

↗️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces reached the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic and continue to develop their offensive in Dnepropetrovsk region.

🚩 As a result of decisive actions, Petrovskoye, Alekseyevka, and Koptevo (Donetsk People's Republic) were liberated.

💥 Russian troops hit formations of five mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, two National Guard brigades, and the Azov National Guard Brigade

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 3,660 troops, 38 armoured fighting vehicles, 41 motor vehicles, and 40 field artillery guns.

🚩 Over the past week, as a result of active operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Komar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 1,435 troops, two tanks, 17 armoured figthing vehicles, 39 motor vehicles, 28 field artillery guns, and five electronic warfare stations.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades, and two territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The AFU losses were over 610 troops, one armoured figvting vehicle, 47 motor vehicles, and 15 field artillery guns. In addition, 26 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations were destroyed as well as nine ammunition depots.

🎯 During the week, air defence systems shot down a Neptune long-range guided missile, 18 JDAM guided aerial bombs, and nine U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 1,582 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

⚓️ During the week, the Black Sea Fleet destroyed six uncrewed boats.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 63,395 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 611 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,884 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles,

▫️ 1,572 multiple rocket launchers,

▫️ 26,142 field artillery and mortars,

▫️ 36,804 units of special military vehicles.