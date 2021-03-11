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UNCARIO sci-fi short film just released!
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80 views • March 11, 2021
In a future where the last humans have taken refuge in a cold, sterile Moon colony, A-153 is being driven mad by vivid dreams of a beautiful green world. While planning his escape, he picks up a distress signal from Earth. Hellbent on making contact, soon he will discover the horrifying truth about his fantasy world and the person who called for help.
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http://uncariofilm.com/
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A-153 Cotter: Leon van Waas
Lunar Prime: Evelyn Stommel
Director: Didier Konings
Producer: Mauricio van Hasselt
Director of Photography: Clifton Stommel
Writer: Evelyn Stommel
Press: Netherlands, Belgium. Germany www.terryactiviteitenbureau.nl
www.leonvanwaas.com
-------------------------------
http://uncariofilm.com/
-------------------------------
A-153 Cotter: Leon van Waas
Lunar Prime: Evelyn Stommel
Director: Didier Konings
Producer: Mauricio van Hasselt
Director of Photography: Clifton Stommel
Writer: Evelyn Stommel
Press: Netherlands, Belgium. Germany www.terryactiviteitenbureau.nl
www.leonvanwaas.com
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