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Jerm Warfare | Dr. Mike Yeadon and Prof. Mattias Desmet - January 13, 2022
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120 views • January 13, 2022
Jerm Warfare | Dr. Mike Yeadon and Prof. Mattias Desmet - January 13, 2022
Mike Yeadon is a former chief scientist at Pfizer, and Mattias Desmet is a professor of psychology at Ghent University in Belgium.
Both Mattias and Mike have been on my podcast on separate occasions.
This time they were together.
They discussed
mass formation psychosis;
scientists not thinking critically;
totalitarianism and its parallels to Covid hysteria;
the human desire for belief in something; and
why Mike could have chosen a better American state in which to live.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/m....attias-desmet-mike-y
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://jermwarfare.podbean.co....m/e/mattias-desmet-a
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfar....e:2/mike-yeadon-matt
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Mike Yeadon is a former chief scientist at Pfizer, and Mattias Desmet is a professor of psychology at Ghent University in Belgium.
Both Mattias and Mike have been on my podcast on separate occasions.
This time they were together.
They discussed
mass formation psychosis;
scientists not thinking critically;
totalitarianism and its parallels to Covid hysteria;
the human desire for belief in something; and
why Mike could have chosen a better American state in which to live.
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/m....attias-desmet-mike-y
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
https://jermwarfare.podbean.co....m/e/mattias-desmet-a
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@jermwarfar....e:2/mike-yeadon-matt
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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