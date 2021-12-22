Christmas In The Time Of [Bidan]

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Trying Their Best o Wreck It
* Has there ever been a news environment like this?
* The Dem party is made up of entitled white libs — and it just hit a brick wall.
* Panic-stricken Dems want to crank up the fear.
* Joe and Co. are trying their best to wreck Christmas.
* According to Biden, it is your patriotic duty to submit.
* Dems will lash out as their power begins to wane.
* The left’s plan to ruin Christmas won’t work.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2021