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Christmas In The Time Of [Bidan]
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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581 views • December 22, 2021

Trying Their Best o Wreck It

* Has there ever been a news environment like this?

* The Dem party is made up of entitled white libs — and it just hit a brick wall.

* Panic-stricken Dems want to crank up the fear.

* Joe and Co. are trying their best to wreck Christmas.

* According to Biden, it is your patriotic duty to submit.

* Dems will lash out as their power begins to wane.

* The left’s plan to ruin Christmas won’t work.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6288076242001

Keywords
democratsliberalstucker carlsonjoe bidenpsyopvaxjabcoronaviruscovidomicron
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