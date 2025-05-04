BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Central Banks Driving the World into Crisis with G. Edward Griffin - May 2, 2025
What is happening
What is happening
9671 followers
199 views • 1 day ago

8,279 views May 2, 2025

G. Edward Griffin

On this episode of the WTFinance podcast I have the pleasure of welcoming on G.Edward Griffin. G.Edward is the author of the “Creature from Jekyll Island”. During our conversation we spoke about the creation of the FED, the goals of the Federal Reserve, concentration of wealth, their true purpose and more. I hope you enjoy! 0:00 - Introduction 1:48 - Creature from Jekyll Island 16:50 - Goals of Federal Reserve 20:37 - Concentration of wealth 22:55 - Inevitable issue? 30:07 - One message to takeaway?

G.Edward Griffin is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand. He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations. His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, The Open Gates of Troy, No Place to Hide, The Capitalist Conspiracy, More Deadly than War, The Grand Design, The Great Prison Break, and The Fearful Master. Ed is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he majored in speech and communications. He is a recipient of the coveted Telly Award for excellence in television production, the creator of the Reality Zone Audio Archives, Publisher of Need to Know News, and is President of American Media, a publishing and video production company in Southern California. He has served on the board of directors of The National Health Federation and The International Association of Cancer Victors and Friends and is Founder and President of The Cancer Cure Foundation. He is the Founder of Freedom Force International and creator of Red Pill University, Red-Pill Expos, and Rabbit-Hole Expeditions. The mission of these Red-Pill and Rabbit-Hole endeavors is far more serious than they may sound. It is to popularize a global coalition for the victory of individualism over collectivism and liberty over tyranny.

G.Edward Griffin - Books - https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/autho... Political reading - https://g-edward-griffin.aweb.page/p/... WTFinance - Instagram - ￼ / wtfinancee Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/67rpmjG... iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Twitter - ￼ / anthonyfatseas Thumbnail image from - https://www.fairobserver.com/economic...

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@WTFinancepodcast


bookworldfederal reservemoneycrisiscreature from jekyll islandg edward griffincentral banks driving
